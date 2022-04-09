Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPFGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.43.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRRPF. TD Securities upgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28. Fiera Capital has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $9.59.

Fiera Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

