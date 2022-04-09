Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.43.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRRPF. TD Securities upgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28. Fiera Capital has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $9.59.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

