Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its position in Paychex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 27,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Paychex by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.29. 2,396,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,040. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.32 and a 200 day moving average of $123.39. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.01 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 70.40%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.14.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

