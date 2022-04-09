Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $29,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.30. 10,653,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,039,075. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.39. The company has a market capitalization of $78.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.23%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

