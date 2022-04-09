Fifth Third Bancorp Has $40.82 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 615,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $40,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $63.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,833,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,290,542. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.93 and its 200 day moving average is $63.23. The company has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

