Fifth Third Bancorp Has $58.73 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,322 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.10% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $58,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33,693.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 827,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,966,000 after purchasing an additional 825,500 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,835,000 after purchasing an additional 756,714 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,490,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,668,000. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $181.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,655,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,364,026. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.58. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $160.68 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

