Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $30,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,973 shares of company stock valued at $21,367,995 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.14. 20,562,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,018,522. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Barclays increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.32.

About Micron Technology (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.