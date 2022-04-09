Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 4,009 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $40,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 178,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.73.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.03. 882,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,683. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.08. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The company has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.