Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 8,452 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $34,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,150,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,079,971,000 after buying an additional 517,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,268,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,615,084,000 after buying an additional 855,424 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,137,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,798,000 after buying an additional 642,308 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,884,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,809,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,041 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.57. 2,869,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,578. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.62 and a 12 month high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $86.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

