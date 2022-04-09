Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 515,799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 38,680 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $53,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,519,284,000 after buying an additional 8,235,096 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in CVS Health by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,246 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in CVS Health by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $946,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $155,922,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.61. 7,756,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,769,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $73.30 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.23.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.09.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,193 shares of company stock worth $22,168,897 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

