Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,099,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,083 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.05% of Citigroup worth $66,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Citigroup by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162,948 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,394,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,363 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,762,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Citigroup by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,774,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,853,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,561,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.67. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.16.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.