Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 15,486 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,540 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 15,486 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Visa were worth $93,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 13.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 16.8% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $216.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,438,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,274,600. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.28. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.33.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

