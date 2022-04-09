Financial Review: Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) and Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN)

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) and Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Horizon Therapeutics Public shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Palatin Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Horizon Therapeutics Public shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Palatin Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Horizon Therapeutics Public and Palatin Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Therapeutics Public 1 0 7 0 2.75 Palatin Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus price target of $137.38, suggesting a potential upside of 21.39%. Given Horizon Therapeutics Public’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Horizon Therapeutics Public is more favorable than Palatin Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Horizon Therapeutics Public and Palatin Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Therapeutics Public $3.23 billion 8.04 $534.49 million $2.23 50.75 Palatin Technologies $120,000.00 909.40 -$33.60 million ($0.15) -3.14

Horizon Therapeutics Public has higher revenue and earnings than Palatin Technologies. Palatin Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horizon Therapeutics Public, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Therapeutics Public and Palatin Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Therapeutics Public 16.57% 26.66% 13.64% Palatin Technologies -4,753.89% -74.39% -54.37%

Volatility & Risk

Horizon Therapeutics Public has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palatin Technologies has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Horizon Therapeutics Public beats Palatin Technologies on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS. The Inflammation segment comprises medicines PENNSAID 2%, DUEXIS, and VIMOVO. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Palatin Technologies (Get Rating)

Palatin Technologies, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD). The company was founded by Carl Spana and John K. A. Prendergast on November 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

