First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.60 Million

Analysts predict that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) will announce $47.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.00 million and the lowest is $47.20 million. First Financial posted sales of $44.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year sales of $196.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $196.00 million to $197.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $208.40 million, with estimates ranging from $208.00 million to $208.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.30 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 27.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on THFF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in First Financial in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THFF stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $41.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,540. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Financial has a 12-month low of $37.69 and a 12-month high of $47.10. The company has a market capitalization of $520.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.42.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

