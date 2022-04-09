First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.75

Shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.75 and traded as high as $15.29. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 41,814 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average is $13.77.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FIF)
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
