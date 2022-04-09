First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NYSEARCA:FEUZ) Stock Price Up 1%

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NYSEARCA:FEUZ – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.52 and last traded at $40.52. Approximately 1,483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 21,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.13.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.83.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.