FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Holdings Lifted by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 138.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCFS traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.93. 137,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,330. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.30 and a fifty-two week high of $97.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.29.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $501.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

In other news, insider Howard F. Hambleton purchased 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $112,136.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

