Fission 3.0 (CVE:FUU) Shares Up 12.1%

Fission 3.0 Corp. (CVE:FUU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 12.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 452,527 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 644,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.83 million and a PE ratio of -10.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 39.69 and a quick ratio of 39.59.

Get Fission 3.0 alerts:

Fission 3.0 Company Profile (CVE:FUU)

Fission 3.0 Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. It holds a portfolio of 14 projects located in the Athabasca Basin. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fission 3.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission 3.0 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.