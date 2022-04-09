Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Trading Up 0.7%

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $168.55 and last traded at $166.44. Approximately 245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UZAPF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group upgraded Flughafen Zürich to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Flughafen Zürich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.45.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

