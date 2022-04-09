Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Forma Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

FMTX stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. Forma Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $31.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Forma Therapeutics news, insider Jeannette Potts sold 4,672 shares of Forma Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $45,692.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick F. Kelly sold 5,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $51,296.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,585 shares of company stock worth $328,461 in the last three months. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMTX. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forma Therapeutics (FMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.