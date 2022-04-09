Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fraport from €57.00 ($62.64) to €54.00 ($59.34) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fraport from €65.00 ($71.43) to €57.00 ($62.64) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fraport from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €50.00 ($54.95) price target for the company in a report on Friday. HSBC upgraded Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Fraport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of FPRUY stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.20. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 512. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.35. Fraport has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $39.58.

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

