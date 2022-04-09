Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €50.00 ($54.95) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fraport from €65.00 ($71.43) to €57.00 ($62.64) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fraport from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fraport from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Fraport from €57.00 ($62.64) to €54.00 ($59.34) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Fraport from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Shares of FPRUY stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. Fraport has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $39.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average of $33.35.

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

