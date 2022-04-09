Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their underperform rating on shares of Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 675 ($8.85) price target on the stock.
FRAS stock opened at GBX 664 ($8.71) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.51. The firm has a market cap of £3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 662.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 690.29. Frasers Group has a 12-month low of GBX 481.08 ($6.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 827 ($10.85).
About Frasers Group (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Frasers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frasers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.