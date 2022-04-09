Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their underperform rating on shares of Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 675 ($8.85) price target on the stock.

FRAS stock opened at GBX 664 ($8.71) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.51. The firm has a market cap of £3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 662.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 690.29. Frasers Group has a 12-month low of GBX 481.08 ($6.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 827 ($10.85).

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

