Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $48.97 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.10. The company has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

