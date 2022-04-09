Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.45. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83.

Get Friendly Hills Bancorp alerts:

Friendly Hills Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FHLB)

Friendly Hills Bank is a community bank which was formed to primarily serve the Southern California communities of eastern Los Angeles County and northern Orange County. The Bank was established in 2006 by prominent members of the local community who were seeking an alternative to the larger financial institutions in the area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Friendly Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friendly Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.