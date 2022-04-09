Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.45. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83.
Friendly Hills Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FHLB)
