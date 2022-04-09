Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,270.52

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,270.52 ($16.66) and traded as high as GBX 1,354 ($17.76). Frontier Developments shares last traded at GBX 1,334 ($17.50), with a volume of 94,318 shares traded.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.23) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,635 ($34.56) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,918 ($38.27).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £532.90 million and a P/E ratio of 38.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,269.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,771.74.
Frontier Developments Company Profile (LON:FDEV)
Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across various platforms using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.
See Also
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.