Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,270.52

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,270.52 ($16.66) and traded as high as GBX 1,354 ($17.76). Frontier Developments shares last traded at GBX 1,334 ($17.50), with a volume of 94,318 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.23) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,635 ($34.56) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,918 ($38.27).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £532.90 million and a P/E ratio of 38.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,269.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,771.74.

In related news, insider David John Walsh sold 16,453 shares of Frontier Developments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,264 ($16.58), for a total transaction of £207,965.92 ($272,742.19).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across various platforms using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.

