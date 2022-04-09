Gather One Day Volume Reaches $861,010.00 (GTH)

Gather (GTH) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One Gather coin can now be bought for about $0.0356 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gather has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gather has a market cap of $3.59 million and $861,010.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gather Coin Profile

GTH is a coin. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. Gather’s official message board is medium.com/@GatherNetwork . The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork . Gather’s official website is www.gather.network . Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

Buying and Selling Gather

