GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.79.

GATX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GATX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GATX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In other news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 21,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $2,512,890.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 36,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total transaction of $4,490,565.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,166 shares of company stock valued at $18,195,316. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GATX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,842,000 after acquiring an additional 26,762 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,949,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,640,000 after purchasing an additional 89,068 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 939,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,893,000 after purchasing an additional 31,881 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,796,000 after purchasing an additional 22,792 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GATX traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.91. The company had a trading volume of 246,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,465. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.90. GATX has a one year low of $84.50 and a one year high of $127.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.51. GATX had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GATX will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

