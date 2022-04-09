General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 201.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.53.

GE stock opened at $89.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a one year low of $85.29 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

About General Electric (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.