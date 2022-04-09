General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 201.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.53.
General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.14%.
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
