GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Receives C$53.58 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$53.58.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$56.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$41.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TSE:GFL traded down C$0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$40.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,683. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$38.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.23. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of C$33.25 and a 12-month high of C$54.01.

GFL Environmental ( TSE:GFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.43 billion. On average, research analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.93%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

