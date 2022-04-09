Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

GBCI stock opened at $47.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.79. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $63.05. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.89 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director David C. Boyles acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

GBCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.