Global Energy Ventures Ltd. (ASX:GEV) Insider Andrew Pickering Purchases 385,000 Shares

Global Energy Ventures Ltd. (ASX:GEV – Get Rating) insider Andrew Pickering bought 385,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$39,655.00 ($29,815.79).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 62.51 and a quick ratio of 61.84.

About Global Energy Ventures

Global Energy Ventures Ltd., an energy transition company, builds, owns, and operates the production, storage and shipping of natural gas and green hydrogen in Australia and the Asia-Pacific. It offers its transportation services through proprietary Compressed Hydrogen Ship. The company was formerly known as TTE Petroleum Limited and changed its name to Global Energy Ventures Ltd.

