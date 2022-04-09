Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.49

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.49 and traded as high as $27.50. Global Partners shares last traded at $27.34, with a volume of 34,858 shares trading hands.

GLP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Global Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 0.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Global Partners LP will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 78.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000.

Global Partners Company Profile (NYSE:GLP)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

