Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.77

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.77 and traded as high as C$1.99. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$1.95, with a volume of 1,671,814 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GTE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.28. The company has a market cap of C$757.45 million and a P/E ratio of 14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.72, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Gran Tierra Energy ( TSE:GTE Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$184.43 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile (TSE:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.