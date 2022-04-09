Graviocoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $289.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (GIO) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 9th. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for $0.0259 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $289.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.99 or 0.00263482 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00013804 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001354 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000393 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001529 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

