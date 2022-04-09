Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.50 price objective (down from $2.25) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Panther Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Great Panther Mining by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 173,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 46,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 63,106 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 667.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 203,546 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,959,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 425,655 shares during the period. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:GPL traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,906,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,155. Great Panther Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $104.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.40 million. Great Panther Mining had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

