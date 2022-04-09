Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grifols from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($16.48) to €11.00 ($12.09) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Grifols from €21.60 ($23.74) to €21.40 ($23.52) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grifols currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.20.

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.07. Grifols has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $19.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Grifols by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Grifols by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Grifols by 367.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Grifols by 657.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Grifols by 8,984.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

