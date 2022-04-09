Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grifols from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($16.48) to €11.00 ($12.09) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Grifols from €21.60 ($23.74) to €21.40 ($23.52) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grifols currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.20.
NASDAQ GRFS opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.07. Grifols has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $19.07.
About Grifols (Get Rating)
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
