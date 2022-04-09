Grimes & Company Inc. Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $59,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $133.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $392.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.27 and a one year high of $172.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.33 and a 200 day moving average of $155.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.67.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.