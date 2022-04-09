Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $129.21 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 32.72%.

OMAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 44.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,182 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMAB traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.88. The company had a trading volume of 65,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,490. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a one year low of $44.86 and a one year high of $63.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.83.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $4.3737 per share. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous annual dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is presently 192.39%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.