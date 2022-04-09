Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 11th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
GCG stock opened at C$37.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.42. Guardian Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$29.80 and a 1 year high of C$45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.53.
Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$78.05 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Guardian Capital Group will post 4.1100003 earnings per share for the current year.
Guardian Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.
Recommended Stories
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.