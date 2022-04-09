Gulden (NLG) Trading Down 16% This Week

Gulden (NLG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded 16% lower against the dollar. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $570.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.16 or 0.00262061 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00013834 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001353 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000364 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Gulden Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 495,654,477 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

