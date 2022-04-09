Haven Protocol 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.75 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $96.58 million and $2.75 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 39.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $4.12 or 0.00009716 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,386.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.25 or 0.07592608 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.32 or 0.00262627 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.71 or 0.00766056 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00098296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00013802 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $232.91 or 0.00549483 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006978 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.30 or 0.00394688 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 23,450,785 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

