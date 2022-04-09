HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.83 Million

Equities analysts predict that HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) will post sales of $40.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.00 million. HBT Financial posted sales of $39.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full-year sales of $167.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $163.60 million to $169.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $178.97 million, with estimates ranging from $172.80 million to $189.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HBT Financial.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. HBT Financial had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $42.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.41 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ HBT opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. HBT Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $530.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. 26.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

