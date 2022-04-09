Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bbva USA grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.9% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HR stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.90. 2,086,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,880,549. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.60. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $136.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.64 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 275.56%.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

