Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $91.58

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $91.58 and traded as low as $89.02. Heartland BancCorp shares last traded at $89.02, with a volume of 2,046 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLAN. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heartland BancCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.57. The stock has a market cap of $178.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Heartland BancCorp ( OTCMKTS:HLAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $17.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Heartland BancCorp will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Heartland BancCorp’s previous dividend of $0.63. Heartland BancCorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services, alternative investment services, insurance services, and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

