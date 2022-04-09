HF Sinclair (DINO) vs. Its Peers Financial Analysis

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Petroleum refining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare HF Sinclair to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

HF Sinclair has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HF Sinclair’s peers have a beta of 1.52, indicating that their average stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares HF Sinclair and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HF Sinclair 3.04% 4.08% 1.99% HF Sinclair Competitors 4.23% 5.07% 3.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for HF Sinclair and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HF Sinclair 0 2 1 0 2.33 HF Sinclair Competitors 714 2946 3682 231 2.45

HF Sinclair currently has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.48%. As a group, “Petroleum refining” companies have a potential upside of 4.19%. Given HF Sinclair’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe HF Sinclair is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HF Sinclair and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HF Sinclair $18.39 billion $558.32 million 11.45 HF Sinclair Competitors $68.93 billion $3.41 billion 17.99

HF Sinclair’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than HF Sinclair. HF Sinclair is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.8% of HF Sinclair shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of shares of all “Petroleum refining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of HF Sinclair shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of shares of all “Petroleum refining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HF Sinclair peers beat HF Sinclair on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

HF Sinclair Company Profile (Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states. In addition, it supplies fuels to approximately 1,300 independent Sinclair-branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at approximately 300 additional locations, as well as engages in the growing renewables business. Further, the company produces base oils and other specialized lubricants; and provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry. HF Sinclair Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

