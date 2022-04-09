Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $369.96

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $369.96 and traded as low as $334.50. Hingham Institution for Savings shares last traded at $336.77, with a volume of 2,515 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hingham Institution for Savings in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $354.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.13.

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.01 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 53.62% and a return on equity of 16.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 346.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 21.7% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

