Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.95. Home Bancorp posted earnings of $1.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.47% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.82 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on HBCP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $39.69. The stock had a trading volume of 22,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,470. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.80. The company has a market capitalization of $336.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Home Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.05 and a twelve month high of $45.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

In related news, Director John Scott Ballard acquired 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

