Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $133.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Shares of HZNP traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.17. 1,550,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,277. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.81 and a 200-day moving average of $103.84. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52 week low of $83.42 and a 52 week high of $120.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $2,250,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 585,410 shares of company stock valued at $60,828,912. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,215,000 after acquiring an additional 135,736 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,053,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $663,123,000 after acquiring an additional 229,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,474,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,911,000 after acquiring an additional 32,291 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,006,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,327,000 after acquiring an additional 70,560 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,637,000 after acquiring an additional 90,703 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

