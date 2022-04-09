Hot Chili Limited (ASX:HCH) Insider Christian Easterday Buys 34,000 Shares

Hot Chili Limited (ASX:HCH – Get Rating) insider Christian Easterday bought 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.45 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,266.00 ($37,042.11).

The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Get Hot Chili alerts:

About Hot Chili (Get Rating)

Hot Chili Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia and Chile. The company explores for copper, gold, and molybdenum, as well as silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Cortadera Copper-Gold Project located along the Chilean coastal range, Chile. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Applecross, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hot Chili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hot Chili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.