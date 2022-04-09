HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.07.

Several research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of HPQ traded down $1.43 on Monday, reaching $38.63. 33,288,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,825,604. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.62. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. HP has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,451 shares of company stock worth $4,540,867. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

